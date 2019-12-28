Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.20. 418,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.80.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

