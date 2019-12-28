Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.64 Million

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $785.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.82 million and the lowest is $780.30 million. Trimble reported sales of $785.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trimble by 347.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.97. 693,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

