True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:TNT.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 171,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.