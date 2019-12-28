Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBI. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $925.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trueblue by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

