Truegame Price Hits $0.0037 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $302,762.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

