TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 244,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $857.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 276,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

