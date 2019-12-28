U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 1,100,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $453.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.62. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 155.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.