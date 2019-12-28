UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $72.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

UMBF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,257. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 598.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $13,473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1,614.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 830,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

