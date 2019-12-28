Unit (NYSE:UNT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, 1,175,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 723,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Unit alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unit by 249.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.