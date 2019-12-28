UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

