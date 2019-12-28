ValuEngine Downgrades ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Strong Sell

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 26,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.