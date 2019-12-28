ValuEngine Downgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.99. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

