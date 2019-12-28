ValuEngine Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NYSE LAD opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

