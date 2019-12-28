ValuEngine Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.60.
NYSE LAD opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $165.26.
In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.