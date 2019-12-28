ValuEngine Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

