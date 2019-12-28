ValuEngine Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.
Shares of WTFC opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13.
In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
