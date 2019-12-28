ValuEngine Lowers 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) to Sell

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS FRSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 3,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.
About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH
