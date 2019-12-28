ValuEngine Lowers 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) to Sell

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FRSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 3,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

