ValuEngine Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. 365,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,130. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

