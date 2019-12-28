ValuEngine Lowers Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 53.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nova Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

