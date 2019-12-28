ValuEngine Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

