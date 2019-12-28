ValuEngine Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.49. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.