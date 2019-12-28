ValuEngine Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

