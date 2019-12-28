ValuEngine Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JD. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.69.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,197.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.