ValuEngine Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.19. 73,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,596. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Shutterstock by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $577,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

