Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

VCYT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,666. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $442,663.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,348.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,486 shares of company stock worth $3,479,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

