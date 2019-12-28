VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0204 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $659,394.00 and approximately $887.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060839 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084699 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.26 or 0.99808016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000362 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,363,323 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

