Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 29,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,071. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $461.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $382,741.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227 in the last three months. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.