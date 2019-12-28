Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 29,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,071. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $461.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $382,741.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227 in the last three months. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

