Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have commented on VSLR. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $164,878.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $343,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,637 shares of company stock worth $5,717,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSLR traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.76. 425,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

