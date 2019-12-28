VULCANO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. VULCANO has a market cap of $105,966.00 and $161.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. During the last week, VULCANO has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

