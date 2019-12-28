Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 816,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,628. The company has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.