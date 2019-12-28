Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.24. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 354,202 shares.

WEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.74 million and a PE ratio of -38.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.0903586 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -281.25%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

