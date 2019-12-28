Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.51

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.51 and traded as low as $119.65. Wix.Com shares last traded at $121.72, with a volume of 29,511 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -276.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,923,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 3,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

