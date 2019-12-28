Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,121.78

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,121.78 and traded as high as $1,199.00. Workspace Group shares last traded at $1,198.00, with a volume of 98,922 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,116.88 ($14.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 959.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

