Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 750,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.11. 1,931,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

