Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Xunlei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

XNET stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Xunlei by 111.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 44.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

