Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

AUY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,816,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,824. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

