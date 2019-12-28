Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,901. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.