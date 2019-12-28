Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $528.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $528.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.00 million and the lowest is $516.30 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $474.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. 124,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,198,483.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,604. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,502,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

