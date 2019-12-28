Zacks: Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Post Earnings of $10.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $10.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.02. Alleghany posted earnings of ($4.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $39.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.16 to $40.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $45.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.25 to $46.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Y. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $794.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,523. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.01. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $812.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

