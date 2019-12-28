Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after acquiring an additional 852,104 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,727,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 424,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 645,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

