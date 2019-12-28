Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Community Banks by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after buying an additional 175,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

