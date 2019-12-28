Zacks: Analysts Set $24.00 Price Target for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.56. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

