Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens raised BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $649,459.78. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,779. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

