Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post $2.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $2.77 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $12.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $14.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $15.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $15.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

ASND stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.07. 274,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,923. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

