Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

FE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,407. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

