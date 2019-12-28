Zacks: Brokerages Expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $214.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.04 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $128.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.19 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $608.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.39 million to $735.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.36. 60,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,763. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

