Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $256.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $240.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

ROCK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $303,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

