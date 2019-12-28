Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Insulet reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,091. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $187.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

