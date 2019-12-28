Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.25. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.93. 785,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

