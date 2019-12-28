Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

