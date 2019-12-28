Zacks: Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 45,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,675. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

