Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 138,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

